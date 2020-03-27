Representatives from Royal LePage Network Realty Corp. in Red Deer present funds raised at their 8th annual charity golf tournament to the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter.
Representatives from Royal LePage Network Realty Corp. in Red Deer present funds raised at their 8th annual charity golf tournament to the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter.

Golf enthusiasts helped to raise $92,000 in support of local charities at the 8th annual Royal LePage Network Realty Corp. Charity Golf Tournament in Red Deer, Alta.

Funds were directed to the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation for the development of a children’s healing and therapy room, and to the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre for the purchase of a specially trained therapy dog.

To date, the event has raised more than $500,000. The 9th annual tournament is scheduled to take place on June 12, 2020 and will be held in memory of tournament founder Marlo Ruttan.

The Royal LePage Network Realty golf tournament committee, from left: Robert Gallaway, Jan Carr, Tammy Jensen, Janice Mercer, Lori Cartwright and Carol Donovan.

The Royal LePage Network Realty Charity Golf Committee, from left: Norm Jensen, Robert Gallaway, Shelley Peters, Tammy Jensen, Janice Mercer, Jan Carr, Lori Cartwright and Chad Jensen

