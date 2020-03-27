Golf enthusiasts helped to raise $92,000 in support of local charities at the 8th annual Royal LePage Network Realty Corp. Charity Golf Tournament in Red Deer, Alta.

Funds were directed to the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation for the development of a children’s healing and therapy room, and to the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre for the purchase of a specially trained therapy dog.

To date, the event has raised more than $500,000. The 9th annual tournament is scheduled to take place on June 12, 2020 and will be held in memory of tournament founder Marlo Ruttan.