Donations totalling $64,000 in support of local shelters were gathered at the Royal LePage Network Realty annual golf tournament in Red Deer, Alta. Funds raised are directed to the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, and a local youth shelter.

The event was sold out with 144 golfers who enjoyed a beautiful day on the course, entertainment and refreshments. Things got exciting when player and tournament supporter Garrett Scott won the $10,000 Hole in One prize and graciously donated $5,000 back to the cause.

In addition to tournament fundraising, Royal LePage Network Realty arranged for $20,000 in in-kind donations to the local youth shelter, including a fresh coat of paint for the building; new security system, front deck and entrance; and new bedding. Another $40,000 was secured in in-kind donations for suite renovations at an Elder Abuse shelter, which the brokerage was instrumental in opening in Red Deer.

The brokerage has contributed nearly half a million dollars to the foundation in financial and in-kind donations over the past seven years.