Don Inglehart and Fred Losani, owners of Royal LePage Macro Realty in Stoney Creek, Ont., have transferred ownership of the brokerage to Nicolas (Nic) von Bredow, Nicholas (Nick) Kazan and John Iannuzzi, who remains as one of the original owners. Inglehart will stay on as a selling broker.

As an owner, Iannuzzi will serve as president and broker of record. The brokerage has been under the Royal LePage Macro Realty brand since 2015, and previously was Macro Realty since 2004. As co-owners, von Bredow and Kazan will serve as managing partners. “All three owners, with a combined experience of over 80 years, have enjoyed noteworthy careers as award-winning Realtors and have sat on numerous committees within organized real estate,” the company says.

The brokerage has 82 sales reps. It will focus on new technology, training and processes to support the sales team, the company says.

Royal LePage Macro Realty services the Greater Hamilton area, West Niagara and surrounding markets. It has a primary focus on the residential resale market, which includes new home sales representing some of the largest and highest-ranked builders in the area. The brokerage also has a commercial division focusing on investment and land sales.