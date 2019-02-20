Royal LePage Locations North professionals present funds raised at the 7th annual Holiday House Tour to representatives from local women’s shelter My Friends House.

Royal LePage Locations North, with five offices in the Collingwood, Ont. area, raised $25,410 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at its annual Holiday House Tour. Along with a self-guided tour of eight homes beautifully decorated by local designers for the holiday season, the day also featured a fashion show, silent auction, decorating seminar and holiday marketplace.

The funds raised were directed to My Friends House, an emergency shelter for women and children fleeing violence in Collingwood and Wasaga Beach.

Committee members from Royal LePage Locations North included Carrie Fairley, Anita Hearn and Jennifer Booth.

