Royal LePage’s new What’s My Home Worth feature on the company’s national website provides a home price value estimate, alongside a low to high point range. The range of values provides agents with the appropriate latitude to have a conversation with the consumer, the company says. The estimates are generated from the company’s proprietary data available through sister company Real Property Solutions.

With the new feature, Royal LePage says it is now capturing seller leads from its website in addition to the more typical buyer leads, to increase the overall lead volume they provide to their agents.

For a consumer to receive a valuation, they enter an address, property type, date purchased and purchase price. The data powering the estimate is updated monthly.

“Our home valuation tool also directs the consumer to fill out a form to speak with an agent for a more accurate custom evaluation,” says Fred Lee, senior manager responsible for digital product development at Royal LePage. “In this way, we generate new opportunities for our agents.”

Leveraging their ongoing strategic partnerships, Royal LePage says it will continue to develop and offer innovative tools. “The goal is to continuously demonstrate our commitment to both consumers and to our Realtors, establishing Royal LePage as the leader in real estate technology,” says Lee.