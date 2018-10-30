In a new digital campaign, Royal LePage highlights the partnership its agents build with their clients. The video campaign “Royal LePage | Home. It’s who we are” digitally paints actual agents into each scene on the backdrop of homes. “This campaign highlights the commitment of our 18,000-strong network in exceeding client expectations,” says Alicia Omand, director, marketing.

The campaign pays homage to the launch of company’s partnership with Local Logic, which provides consumers the ability to view school catchment areas for a particular listing, or measure a listing based on how it ranks for anything from green space to nightlife and entertainment.

The video is being promoted through targeted YouTube pre-roll buys and social media ads through to the end of the year.