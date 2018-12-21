Royal LePage Lannon Realty in Thunder Bay, Ont. collected 130 Baskets of Hope during its annual Basketeers fundraiser. Baskets in three themes – kitchen supplies, bathroom necessities and bedroom items – were delivered to local women’s shelters Faye Peterson House and Beendigen as well as Hope House, an organization supporting women facing addiction.

“These baskets offer much more than just helpful supplies,” says Basketeers co-ordinator and Royal LePage Lannon Realty sales rep Christine Lannon. “These baskets are a message of hope for women leaving domestic violence. They let women know that their community cares and that they can have a new beginning after experiencing violence.”

Since 2010, Royal LePage Lannon Realty has collected over 790 baskets with an estimated value of $197,500.