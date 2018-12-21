Royal LePage Lannon Realty professionals and Basketeers volunteers Christine Lannon, Andrew Lawrence and Kaitlyn Trevisan pose with representatives from beneficiaries Faye Peterson House, Beendigen and Hope House, and a selection of their 130 Baskets of Hope.
Royal LePage Lannon Realty professionals and Basketeers volunteers Christine Lannon, Andrew Lawrence and Kaitlyn Trevisan pose with representatives from beneficiaries Faye Peterson House, Beendigen and Hope House, and a selection of their 130 Baskets of Hope.

Royal LePage Lannon Realty in Thunder Bay, Ont. collected 130 Baskets of Hope during its annual Basketeers fundraiser.  Baskets in three themes – kitchen supplies, bathroom necessities and bedroom items – were delivered to local women’s shelters Faye Peterson House and Beendigen as well as Hope House, an organization supporting women facing addiction.

“These baskets offer much more than just helpful supplies,” says Basketeers co-ordinator and Royal LePage Lannon Realty sales rep Christine Lannon. “These baskets are a message of hope for women leaving domestic violence. They let women know that their community cares and that they can have a new beginning after experiencing violence.”

Since 2010, Royal LePage Lannon Realty has collected over 790 baskets with an estimated value of $197,500.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Shown with 166 Baskets of Hope, from left: Jaime Roach, Royal LePage Lannon Realty marketing co-ordinator; Andrew Lawrence, broker/manager; Christine Moore, sales rep; Julie Leblanc of Beendigen; and Kathy Barton of Faye Peterson.

0
Royal LePage Lannon Realty collected gifts for women and children staying at local shelters. From: left Sam Costantino of AMJ Campbell Van Lines; Andrew Lawrence, office manager; Sari Jamsa Babcock, sales rep; Debra Verment of Beendigen; Kathy Barton of Faye Peterson; Darlene Dundas, office administrator; Coral McCaul of Faye Peterson; and Mark Ambrose of Beendigen.

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply