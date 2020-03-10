In 2019, Royal LePage Kelowna Realtors held fundraising events and donated part of their commissions to The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation throughout the year. The result was more than $5,600 raised to help women and children who are served by the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

Statistics show that more than one quarter of violent crime resulted from family violence. Children often interpret violence as a normal part of a relationship and an acceptable way to resolve conflict. Women’s shelters provide victims with essentials such as food and clothing and deliver ongoing counselling, support and preventive education at no cost.

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter is a member of B.C./Yukon Society of Transition Houses, a network of women’s shelters, transition houses and safe homes across B.C. that work collaboratively while still functioning as independent organizations. With the help of 30 staff and over 160 volunteers, the shelter provides services to vulnerable women and children in the Interior Region from as far north as Oyama and south to Peachland.