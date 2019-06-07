For the second consecutive year, Realtors and staff from Royal LePage Kamloops Realty and Royal LePage Westwin Realty in Kamloops, B.C. joined forces in support of their local YMCA Women’s Shelter for a “Day of Caring”.

The shelter desperately needed a garden storage shed and managing broker Audrey Shaw was confident the Realtors were up to the task. Funds were raised to purchase the supplies and over the course of two shifts the shed was completed. During the construction, other volunteers from the office were gardening, painting and cleaning the shelter grounds.

“I was amazed at how quickly it all came together and what a thorough spring cleaning we were able to provide,” says Shaw. “It was a perfect example of how much we can accomplish when we work as a team.”

“The Day of Caring for our local women’s shelter is a fantastic way for us to give back,” says sales representative Brad Watson, “It allows the shelter staff to care for those in the shelter, while we take care of tasks that make their jobs easier. I look forward to this day every year.”