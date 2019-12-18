“Rob’s Ramblers” led by Rob Saunders (third from left) and Christopher Brulotte (far right) enjoy the lunch after the Petite Fondo event.
Royal LePage In The Comox Valley raised $9,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at the sixth annual Petite Fondo in Courtenay, B.C. All proceeds were directed to Lilli House, a  local women’s shelter.

Royal LePage sales representative prepare lunch for the hungry riders in the Petite Fondo. From left: Rob Phillips, Amanda Van Delft and Antonietta Gaudet
The event brings cyclists from around the province together for a day riding some of Canada’s most beautiful country roads. Participants can choose between three distances. They enjoy a pre-ride snack and kick off, stops along the way for wine tastings at local vineyards, and live entertainment and a celebratory barbecue upon their return.

“Cycling for a cause isn’t unique, but what make this event so special is the consistent support and enthusiasm of the community year after year,” says Shanan Spencer-Brown, executive director of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. “Together, the organizers and participants are helping to bring safety for local women and children fleeing domestic violence.”

