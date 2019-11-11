Royal LePage Real Estate Services in Toronto recently donated $20,000 to the Royal Lepage Shelter Foundation – proceeds from the 26th Annual Royal LePage GTA Charity Golf Tournament. Funds were directed to two local women’s shelters, The Redwood and Women’s Habitat of Etobicoke.

“The success of this tournament year after year is one of many reasons why Royal LePage Real Estate Services was presented with the 2018 Shelter Award for Ontario Brokerage of the Year,” says Shanan Spencer-Brown, executive director of the foundation. “Their dedication and generosity towards women and children seeking safety in their communities is truly admirable.”