From left: Gus Monteleone, Royal LePage Real Estate Services branch manager; Lina from Women’s Habitat of Etobicoke; and Al Orlando, Royal LePage Real Estate Services area manager.
From left: Gus Monteleone, Royal LePage Real Estate Services branch manager; Lina from Women’s Habitat of Etobicoke; and Al Orlando, Royal LePage Real Estate Services area manager.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services in Toronto recently donated $20,000 to the Royal Lepage Shelter Foundation – proceeds from the 26th Annual Royal LePage GTA Charity Golf Tournament. Funds were directed to two local women’s shelters, The Redwood and Women’s Habitat of Etobicoke.

“The success of this tournament year after year is one of many reasons why Royal LePage Real Estate Services was presented with the 2018 Shelter Award for Ontario Brokerage of the Year,” says Shanan Spencer-Brown, executive director of the foundation. “Their dedication and generosity towards women and children seeking safety in their communities is truly admirable.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Participants at Walk A Mile in Her Shoes in Athabasca included, from left: Royal LePage County Realty broker/owner Trevor Yurchak, Taylor Eleniak and sales representative Alex Weinberger.

0
Enjoying the Summer Soiree, from left: Gillian Shannon, broker/manager, Royal LePage Royal City Realty, Sly Castaldi, executive director at Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis; and Jeff Morley, broker of record, Royal LePage Royal City Realty.

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply