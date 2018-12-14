Royal LePage Gardiner Realty in Fredericton welcomed local men who are keen to “stand up and step in” to end violence against women at their fifth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraising march.

More than 100 participants – including local police officers, firefighters, RCMP and Canadian Forces personnel – walked one mile in red stilettos to raise funds for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

Walkers of all ages were supported by spectators cheering them on. Walkers also kindly supported each other, holding up friends struggling in their new shoes or those who quickly developed blisters.

All funds raised will be donated via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation to Fredericton’s Women in Transition House, a secure and safe shelter for women and their children who are fleeing abuse. Fundraising at this annual event has now surpassed $104,000.