Kelly Renee Kaye and Cathy Svendsen of Royal LePage Frank Real Estate present funds raised for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at their second annual Whitby Shores Holiday Market.
Cathy Svendsen and Kelly Renee Kaye of Royal LePage Frank Real Estate in Whitby, Ont. raised $3,575 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at their second annual Whitby Shores Holiday Market.

There were 45 vendors and artisans selling holiday gifts and décor with a portion of proceeds benefitting the cause. More than 50 draw prizes were up for grabs, donated by local businesses. A colouring contest, cookie decorating station, balloon art and a holiday selfie station rounded out the family-friendly activities.

All proceeds raised were donated to Denise House, which provides a safe, supportive and inclusive environment to abused women and their children in Durham Region.

