Cathy Svendsen and Kelly Renee Kaye of Royal LePage Frank Real Estate in Whitby, Ont. raised $3,575 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at their second annual Whitby Shores Holiday Market.

There were 45 vendors and artisans selling holiday gifts and décor with a portion of proceeds benefitting the cause. More than 50 draw prizes were up for grabs, donated by local businesses. A colouring contest, cookie decorating station, balloon art and a holiday selfie station rounded out the family-friendly activities.

All proceeds raised were donated to Denise House, which provides a safe, supportive and inclusive environment to abused women and their children in Durham Region.