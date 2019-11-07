The Realtors at Royal LePage County Realty in Athabasca, Alta. recently donated $5,000 to their local Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraising event. Proceeds will benefit THRIVE, a local relationship abuse prevention program, via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

This year’s event broke a fundraising record, with more than $24,000 raised by 43 participants.

Volunteers from the brokerage and their families participated in the walk and worked at the event registration desk, as well as cooking and serving the barbecue lunch.