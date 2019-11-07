Participants at Walk A Mile in Her Shoes in Athabasca included, from left: Royal LePage County Realty broker/owner Trevor Yurchak, Taylor Eleniak and sales representative Alex Weinberger.

The Realtors at Royal LePage County Realty in Athabasca, Alta. recently donated $5,000 to their local Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraising event. Proceeds will benefit THRIVE, a local relationship abuse prevention program, via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

Volunteers from Royal LePage County Realty prepare the barbecue lunch at Walk A Mile in Her Shoes in Athabasca, Alta. From left: Betty Kanuga, RaDell Bennett-Chrusch, Jennifer Miller, Mya Bennett-Chrusch and Shahira Bury.
This year’s event broke a fundraising record, with more than $24,000 raised by 43 participants.

Volunteers from the brokerage and their families participated in the walk and worked at the event registration desk, as well as cooking and serving the barbecue lunch.

 

