Royal LePage County donated $5,000 to the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraising event in Athabasca, Alta. recently to support a local relationship abuse prevention and intervention program.

The brokerage participates in the annual event in several capacities: assisting the local Prevention of Relationship Abuse Action Committee with event organization and registration, cooking and serving the barbecue lunch and walking in the march itself. This year’s walkers from Royal LePage County were broker/owner Trevor Yurchak and sales representative Alex Weinberger.