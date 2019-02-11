Royal LePage County and friends cook and serve a barbecue lunch to Walk a Mile in Her Shoes participants, from left: Betty Kanuga, Kathi Gilmore, Brian Rabin, Mia Chrusch and RaDell Bennett-Chrusch.
Royal LePage County donated $5,000 to the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraising event in Athabasca, Alta. recently to support a local relationship abuse prevention and intervention program.

The brokerage participates in the annual event in several capacities: assisting the local Prevention of Relationship Abuse Action Committee with event organization and registration, cooking and serving the barbecue lunch and walking in the march itself. This year’s walkers from Royal LePage County were broker/owner Trevor Yurchak and sales representative Alex Weinberger.

Presenting a $5,000 donation to their local Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event are Royal LePage County professionals, from left: broker/owner Trevor Yurchak, Brian Rabin, Shahira Bury, Ashley Weymouth, Harmony Lamoureux, Alex Weinberger, Betty Kanuga, RaDell Bennett-Chrusch, Jennifer Miller, Dwight Chernish and associate broker/owner Tamara Yurchak.
