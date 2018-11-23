Royal LePage Connect Realty, with locations Toronto and Durham and York Regions, is providing its agents with a personally branded property search app that they can offer to their clients. The app will allow clients and prospects to search for homes in a variety of ways. The company says it’s an innovative tool enabling its sales reps to stay connected and to consistently reinforce their brand and value.

“We believe in our agents and in the power of communication and technology, which is why we are providing this to our agents at no cost to them,” says Michelle Risi, broker/owner of Royal LePage Connect Realty.

At a company-wide kick off meeting, the brokerage also introduced Videolicious. It’s an “easy-to-use, innovative video platform, enabling agents to create and send impactful video messages to their clients,” the company says.

Risi was joined by co-owner Justin Risi as well as Vivian Risi, broker/owner of sister company Royal LePage Your Community Realty, along with guest speakers Phil Soper, president and CEO of Royal LePage, and Chris Cummins, a coach/speaker from Richard Robbins International.

There are more than 1,300 salespeople in the Royal LePage Connect Realty/Your Community Realty network.