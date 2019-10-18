Auctioneer and Royal LePage broker/owner Kent Browne (far right) kicks off an evening of fundraising for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at the 2019 Royal LePage National HeadStart conference.
Auctioneer and Royal LePage broker/owner Kent Browne (far right) kicks off an evening of fundraising for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at the 2019 Royal LePage National HeadStart conference.

Thanks to the generosity of delegates, an unprecedented $90,000 was raised in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at the biennial Royal LePage National HeadStart conference, held this year at Sun Peaks Resort in B.C.

More than $20,000 was raised before the conference opened through the fundraising efforts of the Royal LePage Riders Club, who undertake a two-day motorcycle trip prior to each Royal LePage conference.

Activities during the conference and a silent and live auction of items donated by attendees from across Canada rounded out the fundraising. The live auction alone raised more than $62,000.

The new owners of the famed Royal LePage faux-fur coat are Jennifer and Clinton Miller of Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach Realty. Originally purchased for $1 at a thrift shop in St. John’s in 2008, the coat is auctioned off each year to a new Royal LePage buyer. It has now raised more than $94,000 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Weighing in the day’s catch at the Royal LePage Broker/Owner Fishing for Shelter event in Campbell, River B.C., from left: Andrew Wildeboer, Rob Wildeboer and Jason Ralph.

0
The Melody May Team at their second Car Wash for Shelter, from left: Zach Berard, Melody May, Jeffrey Bridges and Colleen Murphy.

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply