Thanks to the generosity of delegates, an unprecedented $90,000 was raised in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at the biennial Royal LePage National HeadStart conference, held this year at Sun Peaks Resort in B.C.

More than $20,000 was raised before the conference opened through the fundraising efforts of the Royal LePage Riders Club, who undertake a two-day motorcycle trip prior to each Royal LePage conference.

Activities during the conference and a silent and live auction of items donated by attendees from across Canada rounded out the fundraising. The live auction alone raised more than $62,000.

The new owners of the famed Royal LePage faux-fur coat are Jennifer and Clinton Miller of Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach Realty. Originally purchased for $1 at a thrift shop in St. John’s in 2008, the coat is auctioned off each year to a new Royal LePage buyer. It has now raised more than $94,000 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.