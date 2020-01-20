Royal LePage Community Realty in Medicine Hat, Alta. has been staging an annual golf tournament in support of breast cancer research for the last 23 years.

To date the brokerage has raised more than $1 million and local philanthropist Bill Yuill has doubled all the money raised during the past six years. The money is donated to the Margery E Yuill Cancer Centre.

“Each year our success to raise funds, along with the unwavering support of businesses and individuals within our community, does not go unnoticed or unappreciated,” says broker Jackie Townshend. “We raised $37,500 at this year’s event, making it $75,000 when matched by the Yuill Family Foundation. This tournament will forever have a special place with Royal LePage Community Realty as we continue to pour our love, time and support into pushing the limit to raise more money each year.”