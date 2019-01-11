Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty in Victoria raised $28,928 at its annual charity golf tournament. Held in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, the proceeds will benefit four Victoria-area shelters and transition homes for women and their children escaping domestic violence: Sooke Transition House, Victoria Women’s Transition House, Margaret Laurence House and The Cridge Centre for the Family.

“This day always warms my heart because it brings us together as a brokerage working hard to raise money for a cause that is so important to us all,” says committee chair Sarah West. “The stories from the transition houses we support inspire us to try to do better each year and our golfers and sponsors always rise to the occasion.”

Organizing committee members include: Sarah West, Matt Green, Bill Ethier, Tara Lynn, Andrew Whidden, Gian Piero Furfaro, Sandra Govender and Sharen Warde.