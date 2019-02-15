Joe D’Addio and his boutique brokerage Citizen Realty in Concord, Ont. have joined the Royal LePage network. The brokerage, which was established in 2016, now operates as Royal LePage Citizen Realty.

D’Addio has 27 years of real estate experience within the Greater Toronto Area, alongside his team of more than 20 agents. The company says they have handled “tens of thousands of residential real estate transactions and pre-construction sales.”

“We pride ourselves on helping our clients with decisions that serve them well into the future,” says D’Addio. “And, with the immediate brand awareness that comes with the Royal LePage banner, my agents now have the power of an established brand behind them.”