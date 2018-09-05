When the Royal LePage Charity Golf Tournament in Kamloops, B.C. expanded this year to a full 18-hole tournament, organizers Amanda Mitchell, Melissa Hole and Kyle Panasuk set their sights on a $15,000 fundraising goal – more than double their results from previous years. Thanks to support from local businesses and a great turnout from the community and Royal LePage professionals, $15,530 was raised, all of which will support their local YWCA Women’s Emergency Shelter via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

“We set our sights on a much larger goal this year and were thrilled to surpass it,” says Mitchell. “We wanted to increase the impact we have for the brave women and children in Kamloops who are escaping violence. We also wanted to create a memorable experience for our golfers to encourage them to continue coming back in support of this important cause.”

On-course entertainment was thoroughly embraced by the 100 participating golfers who enjoyed hot pizza, fresh margaritas, a hot dog stand and a Thai massage, all stationed at various holes. Organized in conjunction with the shelter, a 50/50 draw and lottery for local restaurant gift cards rounded out the fundraising.