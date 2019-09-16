Royal LePage Binder Real Estate in Windsor, Ont. raised $36,000 at a recent charity golf tournament, held in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The funds will benefit Hiatus House, a local women’s shelter.

“This is the 15th year we’ve held this tournament,” says Royal LePage Binder Real Estate owner Frank Binder. “To date, we’ve raised over $450,000 for charities in the Windsor area. We couldn’t be more proud of our impact for this important cause.”

Proceeds from this annual tournament are always well received by Hiatus House. “Royal LePage Binder Real Estate is a tremendous supporter,” said Genevieve Isshak, clinical director of residential and outreach services with Hiatus House. “Thanks to their generosity and commitment, we were able to build a state-of-the-art playground for the children to enjoy.”