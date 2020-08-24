The annual golf tournament held by Royal LePage Binder in Windsor, Ont. was cancelled due to COVID-19, but that’s not stopping the company from organizing an event to raise funds for local shelter Hiatus House.

Along with real estate marketing firm Windsor Real Estate Photography, the brokerage launched the Chip-In Challenge. Participants pledge a donation to Hiatus House, then grab a chipping wedge, five golf balls and a target such as a recycle bin, garbage can or cardboard box. Then, participants film themselves for social media, attempting to chip as many of the balls into the target as they can. Once finished, then they challenge three or more friends to do the same. “If they match or beat your score, you match their donation up to your original donation amount,” says Royal LePage Binder. “It’s a great opportunity to have fun, connect with friends online in a socially distant way and raise funds for a great local cause.

“It doesn’t just have to be golf either! You can shoot basketballs, throw paper balls into a trash can, or any other creative idea you might have to challenge your friends, and go along with your donation – it’s all about chipping in to help Hiatus House,” the company says.

Royal LePage Binder has supported the local women’s shelter for the past 19 years, raising more than $450,000 in that time. Last year’s golf tournament raised more than $36,000 for Hiatus House.

Due to the online nature of the challenge, it partnered with Windsor Real Estate Photography to help manage and promote the fundraiser. “We have been incredibly fortunate to have been able to continue working and serving the real estate industry” during the pandemic, says Devon Pastorius, owner of Windsor Real Estate Photography. “We know that times have been tough for many, and when the opportunity came up to work with Royal LePage Binder, it was the perfect chance to help give back.”

Frank Binder, broker of record of Royal LePage Binder, will kick off the event with his own chip-in challenge video. “If everyone can chip in a little, we can all help support women and children in our community,” he says. The challenge is on all month. For more information, watch the video.