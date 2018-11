More than $20,000 was raised at two Walk a Mile in Her Shoes events in Halifax and New Minas, N.S., hosted by Royal LePage Atlantic. All proceeds support local women’s shelters, Alice House and Chrysalis House via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

Both events drew large crowds to support men and boys who signed up to walk a mile in high-heeled shoes.

“We had an absolutely great event, with double the walkers from last year,” says Gary Morse, manager at Royal LePage Atlantic in New Minas.