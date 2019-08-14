Royal LePage Aspire Realty, formerly Royal LePage Prince George Realty, recently expanded with two new locations in Northern B.C. Royal LePage Aspire Realty is the largest brokerage in Prince George and No. 1 in market share, the company says.

Owner Rob McLeod opened a new location in Valemount, B.C., which is near Mount Robson Provincial Park. The new office recently welcomed agents Tanya Russell and Tammy Vandenobelan. Six months ago, Royal LePage Aspire opened a branch office in Quesnel, expanding its footprint south of Prince George.

The brokerage was honoured earlier this year with Recruiter of the Year award and the A.E. LePage Brokerage of the Year honour for British Columbia.