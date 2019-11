Royal Heritage Realty is opening a new branch office in Peterborough, Ont. in January. The office will complement the brokerage’s existing offices in Pickering, Whitby and Oshawa.

Partner brokers Michelle Makos and Paul Etherington say the expansion will allow their current roster of 240 sales reps to grow and better serve the Kawartha area. They note that the extension of the 407 Highway is making Peterborough “an even more desirable community”.