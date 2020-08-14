Royal Heritage Realty has added broker/manager Gary Plummer to its management team.

With eight offices in Durham Region, Northumberland and Peterborough and more than 250 registrants, Royal Heritage has grown dramatically since opening in 2015, says Paul Etherington, broker of record.

Plummer has more than 43 years of experience in real estate sales and management. He is a former manager with Re/Max and Century 21 and has worked extensively throughout Scarborough, Durham Region and the Kawartha area. He has long been recognized as an excellent trainer and is extremely knowledgeable about real estate rules and procedures, the company says. He is also a former Ontario Real Estate Association instructor.

“We have been looking for a capable take-charge type of individual with a wealth of experience to help us grow,” says Etherington. “Gary is the perfect person to help us do that and we have known each other for 25 years.”

Broker/owner Michelle Makos says the addition of Gary will allow Royal Heritage to continue its expansion both in number of agents and locations.

Plummer says the brokerage’s corporate culture and streamlined operation influenced his decision to join.