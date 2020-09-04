Rosemary Barnes of Coquitlam, B.C. was recently honoured with the Professional Excellence Award by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV).

The award honours people in real estate who’ve strengthened their profession by leading, mentoring and giving back. The winner must meet strict requirements of professionalism, ethics and community involvement over the course of their career, says the board in a news release.

“Barnes is a leader in the real estate profession. She’s an associate broker with Park Georgia Realty in Coquitlam and has served as chair or president of four real estate organizations during her 44-year career: the Real Estate Council of B.C., B.C. Real Estate Association, REBGV and Real Estate Errors & Omissions Insurance Corporation,” says the release. Barnes was the first woman to lead two of these organizations.

“At a time when there weren’t many women in leadership positions in real estate, Rosemary led the way for many of us,” says Colette Gerber, REBGV chair. “She’s a trailblazer who’s made it a priority to mentor and encourage women to pursue leadership positions in our profession.”

Barnes has long served as a real estate instructor with the Real Estate Council of B.C. and an arbitrator at REBGV. Throughout her career, she has also volunteered with the Realtors Care Blanket Drive and has fundraised for a variety of other charitable causes.