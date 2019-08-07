Rob Ohs of Royal LePage Parksville-Qualicum Beach Realty in Parksville-Qualicum, B.C. raised $6,850 at his inaugural golf tournament in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The event welcomed 76 golfers and guests to join Ohs in raising funds for local women’s shelter Haven House.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my team for making this day so successful,” says Ohs. “I’m also incredibly thankful for our sponsors who were eager to show their support and for our participants who gave so generously to a very worthy cause.”

Funds raised at this tournament will be allocated towards Oh’s participation in the Sahara Desert Challenge for Shelter. Each participant in this challenge must raise at least $5,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation to qualify to trek 100 km across Morocco’s Sahara Desert in November 2019.