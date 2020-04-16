Right At Home Realty has hired Kaiser Lachance Communications (KLC) as its communications agency of record.

“We are excited to partner with Kaiser Lachance Communications to support our marketing and communications program,” says John Lusink, president and broker of record. “KLC’s proven success in a wide range of communications services for the real estate sector will support our corporate strategies to keep providing best-in-class services to our agent network and the thousands of Canadian families we serve.”

KLC says in 2019, it secured over four billion media impressions for its real estate clients.

Right At Home Realty is Canada’s largest independent real estate brokerage. It has more than 5,200 Realtors working out of 12 regions in Ontario.