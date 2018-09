Right At Home Realty’s Burlington branch took part in Backpack to Basics, a program that encouraged clients to fill new or gently used backpacks with essential items that children would need for the school year. The program was founded by Ryan and Melissa Zogala of the Married with Real Estate Realty Team.

Right At Home Burlington also took part in the Heart & Stroke Foundation Big Bike event recently. The event raised $1,895.