Rick Linklater, principal of the Edmonton-based Orkney Asset Management, will serve a second term as president of the Canadian Chapter of the International Real Estate Federation, known as FIABCI-Canada. He is joined on the newly elected 2019 Chapter Board of Directors by Aziz Kanjee from Ontario as president-elect and directors Nichola Ryhanen from Alberta; Maria Belkelova, Don Kottick, Margaret Liu, Melissa Salazar and Carlos Sousa from Ontario; Adrian Schulz from Manitoba; and Dean Lapointe, Rose Marra, Ursula Morel and Nora Valdez from B.C.

At the recent Annual General Meeting in Vancouver, the association voted to hold symposiums in Toronto and Vancouver about the application of blockchain and cryptocurrency within the real estate economy. In addition, two-way cross-border exchanges are to be scheduled with the Seattle-based Pacific North-West and New York City Councils of FIABCI-USA. Digital Technology is the theme of the 70th World Congress in Moscow May 27-31, which is expected to attract close to 1,000 participants.

Chapter secretary-general Jerry England says, “FIABCI has always attracted globally minded real estate professionals and a recent increase in chapter membership corresponds with an upswing in enrolment in the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation courses through CREA and the National Association of Realtors.”

FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation, helps members acquire knowledge, develops networks and optimises business opportunities all over the world. FIABCI is represented by chapters in nearly 50 countries.