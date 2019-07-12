The Real Estate Institute of Canada (REIC) recently announced the recipients of the 2019 REIC Pursuit of Excellence Awards. The awards are presented annually to individuals and organizations that have advanced excellence in the industry.

Award recipients were formally recognized at the awards gala held in Niagara Falls, Ont. during REIC’s 2019 Annual Conference.

REIC Emeritus Award : Helen Jones, JONESco Real Estate; Saadat Keshavjee, Amhurst Property Management

: Helen Jones, JONESco Real Estate; Saadat Keshavjee, Amhurst Property Management J. A. Weber Award : John Bowen, Markland

: John Bowen, Markland Patrick J. Harvey Memorial Award : Dan Van Willegen, Management Professionals Realty

: Dan Van Willegen, Management Professionals Realty Murray Bosley Sales & Leasing Member of the Year : Fabio Fiumana, McCOR Management

: Fabio Fiumana, McCOR Management Real Estate Management Member of the Year Award : Christopher Lieb, Oxford Properties Group

: Christopher Lieb, Oxford Properties Group W.P.J. McCarthy Partner of the Year Award : Matrix360

: Matrix360 REIC Community Services Award : Ruth Harding Bohan, Royal LePage Atlantic; Ken Finch, Royal LePage Signature Realty

: Ruth Harding Bohan, Royal LePage Atlantic; Ken Finch, Royal LePage Signature Realty QuadReal Literary Award : Natalka Falcomer, Groundworks Firm

: Natalka Falcomer, Groundworks Firm Young Professional of the Year Award: Wesley Narciso, JRS Engineering

Wesley Narciso, JRS Engineering Don Hill Chapter Initiative of the Year Award : REIC B. C. Chapter

: REIC B. C. Chapter Chapter Administrator of the Year : Kerri Hiebert, REIM Chapter; Beth McKenzie, REIC Toronto Chapter

: Kerri Hiebert, REIM Chapter; Beth McKenzie, REIC Toronto Chapter QuadReal Excellence Award : Jessica Greenberg, Osgoode Properties

: Jessica Greenberg, Osgoode Properties Chapter of the Year Award: REIC Toronto Chapter

In addition, the REIC Toronto Chapter received the IREM Outstanding Canadian Chapter Award during the awards gala.