The Real Estate Institute of Canada (REIC) is partnering with the Vancouver-based Professional Association of Managing Agents (PAMA). The organization represents dozens of property management companies in British Columbia whose areas of practice and expertise are management of residential, strata and commercial properties.

“REIC seeks out opportunities to partner with like-minded organizations whose goal is to raise the bar of professionalism, ethical business practices, fiduciary duty awareness and skillsets for their members or staff,” says Gareth Jones, EVP of REIC.

“PAMA has been focused on providing education to industry professionals since 1970,” says Roger Williams, executive director. Its mandate is to promote, educate and disseminate information concerning residential rental and strata management, he says. In addition to a regular continuing education program delivered throughout the year, PAMA offers a three-part Rental Building Certificate course focused on B.C. legislation and regulation. With the introduction of mandatory re-licensing education for all real estate licensees in 2007, working in conjunction with the University of B.C., PAMA is the sole provider of re-licensing credit courses for rental and strata licensees in British Columbia.

“PAMA is a major proponent of professional development and the acquisition of industry designations and is very excited to be playing a part in promoting and delivering these internationally respected designations here in B.C. We believe partnering with REIC/IREM will enable us to better promote and encourage the pursuit of excellence in our industry,” says Williams.

REIC has had a long-standing partnership with the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). IREM designations include the Certified Property Manager (CPM), Accredited Residential Manager (ARM) and Accredited Commercial Manager (ACoM). REIC is the exclusive provider of education programs leading to property management designations on behalf of IREM in Canada.