Sandra Bradley, a sales rep with Sutton Group – Lakefront Realty in Vernon, B.C., started the Children’s Christmas Workshop in 2006 with the help of the team at RedHead Real Estate. They wanted to give back to the community and assist those less fortunate. The event has grown to feature tables overflowing with gifts and the assistance of dozens of volunteers.

“Moms and dads wait in the kitchen enjoying a cup of coffee, Sun Rype juice and baked goods while the Kal Secondary Leadership Program students escort the children though the store helping them pick out the perfect gift. Volunteers wrap the gifts, so that they are ready to go directly under the Christmas tree,” says Bradley.

“The kids get to experience the joy of giving. For 10 cents to $1 they can buy a great gift to put under the tree for the special adults in their lives. Any money raised is returned back to the community. It is such a joy watching the pride and smiles on the young children’s faces as they carry their purchased gifts back to mom and dad.”

In addition to small gifts in new or nearly new condition, Bradley solicits donations of wrapping paper, gift bags, tissue paper and bows. There are also contributions from local service clubs and retailers.