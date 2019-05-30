Redfin launched its second Canadian office in the Vancouver area recently with a team of full-service agents at a one-per-cent listing fee. Brooks Findlay is the managing broker. Redfin agents will serve homebuyers and sellers throughout the region from Delta extending up through the Whistler ski area.

“We’ve been encouraged by a few early sales in Toronto and have reason to believe we can start just as strong in Vancouver,” says Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. “As a Seattle-based company, we already have a presence in the region. Given how expensive housing still is here, even after all the changes in the market, we hope that tech-savvy Vancouver homebuyers and sellers will be drawn to our combination of great service and low prices.”

Redfin says that “by meeting customers through the Redfin website and using technology to make the buying and selling process more efficient, Redfin’s local agents are able to provide full service and charge a lower fee.”

In Vancouver, Redfin will sell homes for a one-per-cent listing fee and refund a portion of its commission to its home-buying clients. The listing fee does not include a buyer’s agent commission, which is typically paid by the seller.

Redfin.ca currently displays homes for sale in British Columbia via CREA’s Distribution Facility (DDF). The company says in the coming months it will add more listing and home sale data from the local MLS and other sources.

“The response to Redfin in Vancouver has been fantastic so far. Consumers have been eagerly awaiting our launch,” says Findlay. “Already we have five listings on the market, totalling nearly $9 million, a testament to the desire for our service here in Vancouver.”