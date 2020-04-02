Gavin Heintz of Century 21 Advantage in Red Deer, Alta. was recently named the No. 1 Century 21 producer by units in the world in 2019. Heintz accepted his award at the Century 21 global conference in Los Angeles.

Other Century 21 award winners for 2019:

No. 1 company in Canada by GCI and units: Century 21 Leading Edge Realty (Paul Baron, Tasis Giannoukakis and Anthony Bungaro), Toronto.

Century 21 Leading Edge Realty (Paul Baron, Tasis Giannoukakis and Anthony Bungaro), Toronto. No. 1 office in Canada, by GCI and units: Century 21 First Canadian (Vito Campanale), London, Ont.

Century 21 First Canadian (Vito Campanale), London, Ont. No. 1 team in Canada by GCI: Goodale Miller Team (Don Goodale and Brad Miller), Century 21 Miller Real Estate, Oakville, Ont.

Goodale Miller Team (Don Goodale and Brad Miller), Century 21 Miller Real Estate, Oakville, Ont. No. 1 team in Canada by units: L’équipe Je m’en occupe (Sébastien Bonnerot), Century 21 Elite, Cantley, Que.

L’équipe Je m’en occupe (Sébastien Bonnerot), Century 21 Elite, Cantley, Que. No. 1 producer in Canada by GCC: Sam Elgohary, Century 21 Leading Edge Realty, Toronto.

“We are so proud to see the immense number of qualifiers this year who do such a tremendous job representing the brand in their markets by providing impeccable service to their clients,” says Brian Rushton, EVP, Century 21 Canada

Stephen Chow, broker of record, Century 21 Atria Realty in Toronto, left, and Brian Rushton, EVP of Century 21 Canada, right, present the Grand Centurion Team award to The Wolf Pack team from Century 21 Atria Realty.

The Wolf Pack Team from Century 21 Atria Realty in Richmond Hill, Ont. won the Grand Centurion Team award, while the Centurion Producer Award went to Kari Calder at Century 21 Fusion in Saskatoon.