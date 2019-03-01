Gavin Heintz of Century 21 Advantage in Red Deer, Alta. has been ranked the No. 1 C21 producer by units in Canada.

Serving the community since 2003, Heintz has won more than 20 awards in his career thus far.

“Gavin is admired in the community and his dedication to the industry has made him the success he is today. We are proud of his accomplishments and know he will continue to do amazing things for the Red Deer community,” says Brian Rushton, EVP, Century 21 Canada.

“I consider myself lucky to love what I do every single day and to have the support of my team at Century 21 Advantage,” says Heintz.

The brokerage opened in 1976 and has 52 agents serving Red Deer.