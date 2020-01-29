The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) says it is “actively seeking passionate, experienced industry members to join its Board of Directors. The successful individual will play an important role in helping shape the future of the real estate profession in Ontario.”

Nominations will be accepted until February 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. EST.

“RECO is seeking candidates who possess the skills, experience and expertise necessary to fulfil the Board’s strategic leadership and oversight responsibilities,” says the regulator. “In order to accomplish this work, individual Directors are expected to use their best efforts to be informed, committed and engaged in working to help RECO achieve its goals and fulfill its mandate.

“RECO’s Board meets approximately six times annually. In addition to Board-related work, Directors normally Chair, or serve as a member of, at least two Committees, Task Forces or Working Groups. A minimum commitment of 20 days, per year, should be expected. A potential Director should take this into consideration.”

RECO is a consumer protection organization that regulates the real estate sector in the public interest. It does this by implementing and managing regulation under The Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002, (REBBA 2002), on behalf of the Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services, and in accordance with the terms of the Administrative Agreement between the government and RECO.

Interested real estate professionals within Ontario can find the Candidate Information Package on RECO’s website.