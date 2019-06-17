The 9th Annual Burke Mountain Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by Rebecca Permack of Royal LePage West Real Estate Services in Coquitlam, B.C. did not disappoint. It raised $9,071 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

There were 40,000 chocolate eggs collected by 800 happy hunters. Photos with the Easter Bunny, a live band, a food truck and visits from local firefighters and police officers rounded out the morning’s family-friendly activities. Proceeds will benefit local women’s shelter Tri-City Transitions via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

“Our Easter Egg Hunt is such a joyful day but it’s also something we approach very seriously behind the scenes in order to maximize our impact for an organization we care deeply about,” says Permack. “Tri-City Transitions provides such critical, often life-saving services to women and children affected by domestic violence. Our ongoing fundraising allows us to support the brave women they serve in finding a safe place to stay and in seeking the support they need to thrive after experiencing violence and abuse.”