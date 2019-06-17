Rebecca Permack prepares to announce Easter egg hunting can begin at the annual Easter Egg Hunt in Coquitlam, B.C.
Rebecca Permack prepares to announce Easter egg hunting can begin at the annual Easter Egg Hunt in Coquitlam, B.C.

The 9th Annual Burke Mountain Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by Rebecca Permack of Royal LePage West Real Estate Services in Coquitlam, B.C. did not disappoint. It raised $9,071 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

There were 40,000 chocolate eggs collected by 800 happy hunters. Photos with the Easter Bunny, a live band, a food truck and visits from local firefighters and police officers rounded out the morning’s family-friendly activities. Proceeds will benefit local women’s shelter Tri-City Transitions via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

“Our Easter Egg Hunt is such a joyful day but it’s also something we approach very seriously behind the scenes in order to maximize our impact for an organization we care deeply about,” says Permack. “Tri-City Transitions provides such critical, often life-saving services to women and children affected by domestic violence. Our ongoing fundraising allows us to support the brave women they serve in finding a safe place to stay and in seeking the support they need to thrive after experiencing violence and abuse.”

