RealtyWebsites.ca, based in Vancouver, recently announced three upgrades to Agent iFrame, a DDF and IDX listings solution that allows agents to copy-paste automated listings into any website and social media. These features are now included in all packages offered by RealtyWebsites with a starting price of $4.95 per month.

The company says Transactional Email is used when messages such as password resets and receipts must have the highest possible delivery rate. It has partnered with a cloud-based email provider to ensure messages reach its customers, it says.

A Text Messaging From Listing features was added in response to studies that show customer acquisition is related to the length of time between a web form submission and a response by the service provider, the company says. “Most online inquiries are answered almost three days later. An agent is 21 times more likely to qualify a lead if they make voice contact within five minutes compared to a mere 30 minutes later,” the company says. “An immediate return call has the ‘wow factor’ and is a highest level of service an agent can offer to a client.”

Copy-Paste Contact Forms have been designed to replace standard WordPress or other third-party forms. They have built-in text messaging and transactional email.

RealtyWebsites.ca is owned and operated by TRES Labs.