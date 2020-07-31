Realty One Group Northern Advantage has opened its doors in Grande Prairie, Alta., becoming the third Realty One Group office in Canada.

The owner, Helen Harder, has been in the building industry for more than 25 years and in real estate for almost a decade. She was one of the top producers for seven of those years at another franchise.

“She not only has a heart for real estate, but she has a heart of gold,” said Shami Sandhu, Realty One Group regional director. “She’s (been) a tremendous advocate for local charities and her community for many, many years.”

The brokerage had a soft opening May 1. The office at 13501 100 S. will open soon, the company says.

Realty One Group says it “is transcending into a lifestyle real estate brand, embodying a thriving spirit and ‘coolture,’ while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies.”

The company has more than 13,000 real estate professionals in over 280 locations across 43 states, Washington D.C. and Canada.