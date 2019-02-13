Realty One Group Insider recently opened in Leduc, Alta. It’s the first Canadian office of the franchisor, which has more than 160 offices in 35 U.S. states. The new office serves Leduc and Wetaskiwin County.

“Realty One Group has been expanding rapidly in the U.S. because of its unique business model and because of its agent-first approach,” says Realty One Group Insider co-owner Dan Rowland. He partnered with Merrick Duggan to open the Edmonton-area office with the help of Realty One Group regional director Shami Sandhu. He says the offices’ “you-first culture will attract others as it did us because of our strong family values and want to experience a fun and inviting office environment.”

The brokerage’s leadership team has over 25 years of combined experience in real estate.

“I’m very excited to work with these two visionaries again,” says Sandhu. “I had the pleasure of being their broker when they first started in real estate and have watched them grow their real estate practice.”

The brokerage plans to actively recruit real estate professionals.