Realty One Group Metro in downtown Edmonton held a soft launch opening on June 10. The office is co-owned by Shami Sandhu, Cathy Pham, Tyler Ellis and Henry Gill.

It also becomes the flagship international office for the franchiser, which is based in Laguna Niguel, Calif.

The ownership group partnered with Sandhu, Realty One Group of Western Canada president and regional director, who brings more than 45 years of real estate experience. Realty One Group of Western Canada also secured the rights to Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia and offices are planned to open throughout the year.

“After talking to numerous agents in the Edmonton area we took it upon ourselves to bring this proven model to Edmonton,” says Sandhu. “No other organization brings their agents so much training, technology and support in an amazing environment. It’s exciting to see the response from agents that see all this at a fraction of the cost that they’re paying their current office.”

Realty One Group has more than 180 offices in 35 states and four provinces in Canada.