Montasir ‘Monty’ Abdo of Mississauga, Ont. has rebranded his established independent brokerage. The company will now operate as Coldwell Banker Realty In Motion.

Abdo has extensive real estate experience and has been a broker in Mississauga for more than 10 years. His background includes marketing and advertising experience gained as a publisher of community newspapers.

He founded Realty In Motion in 2015 as a full-service brokerage. His team includes 25 sales reps.

“With the expansive array of tools and services that Coldwell Banker offers, our sales representatives will benefit from access to professional development, networking opportunities with like-minded professionals and a brand with global reach,” says Abdo.

The company plans a grand opening celebration later in the year.