Dean Michel and Jennifer Bacon, owners of Century 21 Granite Realty Group, recently created the Jump In The Lake Challenge to help raise more than $15,000 for the local Coboconk, Ont. and Area Food Bank. It is facing new challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic – increased food prices, fewer volunteers available due to social distancing measures and increased demand with the expectation that the number of clients will continue to grow.

Recognizing the pressing need for funds, Michel said he would jump into the chilly waters of Balsam Lake if he received $500 in donations. He then challenged his wife Jennifer Bacon to jump in if they reached $1,000. When the donations continued to roll in, they shared the challenge with other brave souls on Balsam Lake and other lakes in the area. On May 2, almost a dozen families and individuals took the plunge in support of the food bank and other local charities.