Some Realtors from Royal LePage Mission in Calgary donated 25 per cent of their commission to the Calgary Food Bank.

The campaign, “Will Sell Home For Food” was launched when the group stood at the intersection of Edmonton Trail and Memorial Drive and advertised their campaign.

“I’ve been doing contributions to the food bank for the last couple of years. This is just something that we’re doing to build on top of that,” sales rep Chris Matlashewski told CTV Calgary. “Collecting the food is one thing, but we’re hoping that we can sort of take this to a new level.”

They raised $2,800 for the food bank.