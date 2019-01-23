More than 39,000 Lower Mainland residents will receive blankets and warm clothing this winter from donations collected during the 24th annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive.

“Our cold, wet winters can be hard for the most vulnerable people across our region,” says Phil Moore, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver president.

Between Nov. 13 and 20, more than 150 real estate offices in the Lower Mainland served as drop-off locations for donations. Realtor volunteers then collected, sorted and delivered the donations to local charities.

“Thanks to the public’s generosity and the commitment of many of our member volunteers and real estate offices, we’ve been able to help vulnerable people live a little more comfortably this winter,” says John Barbisan, Fraser Valley Real Estate Board president. All donations remain in the community in which they were collected. More than 70 Lower Mainland charities received Blanket Drive donations this year.

The drive is a partnership between the Realtors of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board and the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board and their communities.

The program is the largest and longest running blanket drive in British Columbia. Since it began in 1994, it has helped nearly 380,000 people keep warm and dry during the winter months.