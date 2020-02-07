Recently at the Realtors 4 Kids Charity Auction, more than 400 attendees helped the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) raise $87,500 for the 900CHML/Y108/Energy 953 Children’s Fund.

“Year after year, Realtors, partners and community members come together to support children in Hamilton-Burlington,” says 2019 RAHB president Bob Van de Vrande. “As a Realtor and a member of RAHB, I am proud to help the community in which I live and work.”

The Children’s Fund campaign began in 1976 as a charitable initiative to help raise money for disadvantaged children during the holiday season. Proceeds from the partnership between RAHB and the CORUS radio stations now support many children’s charities throughout the Hamilton and Burlington areas year-round.

“It was a fun-filled evening for an absolutely wonderful cause,” says RAHB CEO Carol Ann Burrell. “I’m new to the Hamilton community, and could tell from this event that Hamilton understands the need and comes together when needed.”

The Children’s Fund aids over 40 different charities each year. During the last 31 years of partnership, the auction has raised more than $1.2 million, making RAHB the single-largest contributor to the Children’s Fund.