The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) recently supported three charities in the community by providing $17,790 in funding to assist with service continuity. This funding is part of the $480,000 donation made by the Ontario Real Estate Association that has been distributed by the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation to shelters, food banks and shelter-based charities.

“We are proud to help support The Good Shepherd, Halton Women’s Place and Mission Services that operates Inasmuch House,” says RAHB president Kathy Della-Nebbia. “We know the tremendous work they do to support our communities, and we hope this donation will help them get through this incredibly difficult time when so many need their services.”

“The generosity of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington through this COVID-19 funding will allow us to ease the strain of isolation on families, while also keeping them safe,” says Wendy Kennelly, associate executive director of Mission Services – Inasmuch House. “We are so grateful to have a community partner dedicated to ensuring that all women and children experiencing abuse and trauma are able to access the supports they need.”